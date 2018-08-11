Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic

Remember how online users brutally body shamed actor Fardeen Khan when ‘unrecognisable’ pictures of him having gained a lot of weight surfaced of the Internet? The actor, who hadn't been in the limelight since a long time now, didn't react to it at first, but later came up with a Facebook post that is probably enough to slam every person who has ever made fun of somebody because of their physique, their structures and their weight.Well, seems like we now have a fitter Fardeen giving it back to social media users. Recently, the paparazzi clicked the No Entry actor looking much like his old self, accompanied by his family, at the airport.The 44-year-old, who was dressed entirely in black, was all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked him with wife Natasha Madhvani and kids Diani and Azarius.The actor, son of veteran actor Feroz Khan, had starred in films such as Om Jai Jagdish, Heyy Babyy, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, among others. However, the last time Fardeen was seen on screens was in Dulha Mil Gaya, which released way back in 2010.