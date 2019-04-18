English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
Fardeen Khan was last seen on screen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010.
Fardeen Khan and Suzanne Khan at Farah Khan Ali's book launch. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor Fardeen Khan, who was trolled over his weight gain, says people need to get over the body shaming practice.
Fardeen was interacting with the media during the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali's book Farah Khan - A Bejewelled Life in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In 2016, Fardeen was trolled on social media after pictures of him showing his considerable weight gain went viral. In retaliation, Fardeen had taken to social media to school haters in a long post.
However, now, Fardeen looks fitter than before. On his experience of being body-shamed, he said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."
Praising Farah, he said, "I am very excited. It's kind of difficult to believe that 25 years of our careers have gone by and we all have grown up together. It just seems like yesterday. We are just happy and proud for her. She has always been a go-getter. Whenever and whatever she has envisioned for herself in life, she has gone for it and done it."
Will he return to acting in the near future? "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon."
Fardeen was last seen on screen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Fardeen was interacting with the media during the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali's book Farah Khan - A Bejewelled Life in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In 2016, Fardeen was trolled on social media after pictures of him showing his considerable weight gain went viral. In retaliation, Fardeen had taken to social media to school haters in a long post.
However, now, Fardeen looks fitter than before. On his experience of being body-shamed, he said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."
Praising Farah, he said, "I am very excited. It's kind of difficult to believe that 25 years of our careers have gone by and we all have grown up together. It just seems like yesterday. We are just happy and proud for her. She has always been a go-getter. Whenever and whatever she has envisioned for herself in life, she has gone for it and done it."
Will he return to acting in the near future? "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon."
Fardeen was last seen on screen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Haystacks, Helicopters and Hema Malini: Will Mathura Choose 'Dream Girl' in Lok Sabha 2019?
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Google Pixel 3 Can Automatically Take a Selfie When it Detects You Kissing Someone
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Delhi vs Mumbai Encounters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results