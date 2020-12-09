Fardeen Khan Opens Up About Body Shaming: My Introduction to Being Trolled on Social Media

Actor Fardeen Khan, who recently grabbed headlines due to his drastic physical transformation, talked about being body-shamed for gaining weight. The actor talked about being away for films for years, and after being photographed, he had his "introduction" to being trolled on social media.

Talking to Times of India, Fardeen said, "In our profession, a lot of importance is given to how you look. You are expected to look your best at all times. When I was trolled for my weight, I wasn’t actively part of the film industry. I had been away for years, so I was surprised at the degree and intensity of the reactions. That was my introduction to being trolled on social media, the new age that we live in. It doesn’t feel good to be in that situation, but you have to look at it for what it is. You have to find positivity within yourself."

Fardeen said that when he was out of shape, he found humour in it and was in a happy space. He said that he knew his truth and was well equipped to handle criticism because of his attitude. Hence, when he penned a series of tweets responding to the backlash, a lot of people could relate to him.

Fardeen further said that he made the decision to get back into shape after being a parent. He said that he wants to lead by example for his daughter as fitness is an important part of life.

Fardeen made his debut in 1998 with the film Prem Aggan. He was last seen in the 2010 Dulha Mil Gaya. Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra recently confirmed that the actor is ready for a come-back.