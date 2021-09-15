Fardeen Khan Set to Make Comeback in Bollywood After 11 Years With 'Visfot'

Fardeen Khan has been away from the limelight for almost over a decade now. The actor gave some memorable movies in the past like Heyy Babyy, Fida, Jungle, No Entry, to name a few. The actor, who was last seen in the film Dulha Mil Gaya 11 years ago, is all set to make his comeback to the movies with Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Visfot with co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta, who will be backing this project, said, “I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I’m proud to say that Visfot will roll by the end of the month. We’re geared up for this."

‘Visfot’ is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as the country’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards. Fardeen and Riteish have previously collaborated on Heyy Babyy. They will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

As per news agency ANI, the thriller, to be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks, thrives on the collision between the city’s stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises. Fardeen and Riteish’s characters will be seen on opposite sides of the fence.

Earlier there were reports that the 46-year-old actor would make his return to film with No Entry sequel.

Fardeen has been giving some serious fitness goals to the fans. He was earlier trolled for gaining massive weight. However, later, he was spotted in a lean and fit avatar, shutting every nay-sayer with his dramatic weight loss transformation. It definitely looks like the actor is done with his long hiatus and ready to dive straight into work.

