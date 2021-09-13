Fardeen Khan to Make Bollywood Comeback After 11 Years With 'Visfot'

Actor Fardeen Khan will make a comeback in Bollywood after 11 years. His comeback project is Sanjay Gupta’s production entitled ‘Visfot’ (the explosion). In this film, Fardeen will be seen sharing screen space with actor Riteish Deshmukh. He last appeared in the 2010 romantic-comedy ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’. Fardeen, who made his debut in 1998 with the film Prem Aggan, had confirmed in December last year that he was ready to make a comeback. He was also spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office last year.

Fardeen, in a statement to entertainment news portal Spotboye, said that talks are going on about the film. “We are in talks,” he told the portal when asked about his comeback with the “Visfot" movie.

In December last year, Fardeen was in the headlines after he had gained massive weight in the past few years.

According to the entertainment portal Peeping Moon, Fardeen has signed a drama thriller “Visfot" to make his acting comeback. The film is set in London. In the film, Fardeen will be seen playing the role of a taxi driver and an ex-drug dealer, while Deshmukh will be seen in the role of the commercial airline pilot. The film is a remake of an Academy Award-nominated foreign-language title.

The media reports also said that Sanjay Gupta has been planning to make “Visfot" for the last three years now. A studio has come on board to produce the film alongside Gupta’s production banner White Feature Films. The film is finally all set to go on floors with Fardeen and Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The film will be helmed by director Samit Kakkad. Writer brothers Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal will write the dialogue and plot of the film which is expected to be released early next year.

