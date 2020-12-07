Fardeen Khan's Drastic Body Transformation is Astonishing Fans As He Gears Up for Comeback

Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been away from the silver screen since 2010, is all set to make a comeback as he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai. The actor left everyone stunned with his drastic body transformation. The pictures, shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram, showed him fitter than ever. He was clicked in a grey V-neck T-shirt paired with black jeans.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens went gaga over Fardeen's physique. TV actor Gautam Gulati dropped a heart emoji in the comment section, while a user wrote, “Omg wow... Looks so much better from even his younger days.” Another user commented, “Wow good to see him back.”

Among all the speculations that have been made about Fardeen’s comeback, Mukesh Chhabra confirmed the news to TOI as he said that he is glad that Fardeen is planning for a comeback. "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

Fardeen Khan has been body-shamed several times in the past. In 2016, in a series of tweets, he lashed out at trolls for making fun of his physique. "Not ashamed, neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Happy? Living the happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it," he wrote in one of the tweets.

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in Mudassar Aziz’s Dulha Mil Gaya. The film released in 2010 also featured Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in a cameo appearance. Fardeen has also been a part of many Bollywood films including No Entry, Fida, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Ham Kahein, and Heyy Babyy.