Farhad Samji on Replacing Sajid Khan in Housefull 4: 'Didn't Have Any Time To Prepare'
Farhad Samji, the writer of Housefull 4, was asked to direct the film when the original director Sajid Khan stepped down due to sexual harassment allegations against him.
Farhad Samji, the writer of Housefull 4, was asked to direct the film when the original director Sajid Khan stepped down due to sexual harassment allegations against him.
The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise is all set to hit the screens on October 26. Sajid Khan, the original director of the film, had to step down when sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him. Khan was later replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of the film.
View this post on Instagram
Samji was working on Simmba when he got the information. "They said, ‘The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film’. I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film. I didn’t get any time to prepare. ‘Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge,’ I was told," Farhad said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He also added that they shot some of the present-day portions and the songs and a little more than 50% of the film.
View this post on Instagram
On the Set of #Sooryavanshi..clicked by none other than @itsrohitshetty! #Akshaykumar #Rohitshetty #khiladi #writer #farhadsamji A post shared by Farhad Samji (@farhadsamji) on
Since Samji was associated with the movie as a writer and used to visit the sets, creativity had never been an issue. The challenge, however, was technicalities of the period era, which was the most important part. He added, "I knew that the punches and humour would flow organically, but getting the look right was important."
A week ago, Akshay Kumar was asked at his movie's trailer if he was willing to work with Sajid Khan in the future. "I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," he had said.
Housefull 4 boasts of a huge ensemble. While Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey have come together for the project fourth time, the rest of the cast is all new and includes Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati among others. Boman Irani and Johnny Lever will also be seen in the movie.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Season 10: Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr
- Bigg Boss 13: Things Turn Ugly Between Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Bagga
- This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai, Here's Why