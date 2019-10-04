Farhad Samji on Replacing Sajid Khan in Housefull 4: 'Didn't Have Any Time To Prepare'

The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise is all set to hit the screens on October 26. Sajid Khan, the original director of the film, had to step down when sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him. Khan was later replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of the film.

Samji was working on Simmba when he got the information. "They said, ‘The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film’. I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film. I didn’t get any time to prepare. ‘Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge,’ I was told," Farhad said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He also added that they shot some of the present-day portions and the songs and a little more than 50% of the film.

Since Samji was associated with the movie as a writer and used to visit the sets, creativity had never been an issue. The challenge, however, was technicalities of the period era, which was the most important part. He added, "I knew that the punches and humour would flow organically, but getting the look right was important."

A week ago, Akshay Kumar was asked at his movie's trailer if he was willing to work with Sajid Khan in the future. "I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," he had said.

Housefull 4 boasts of a huge ensemble. While Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey have come together for the project fourth time, the rest of the cast is all new and includes Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati among others. Boman Irani and Johnny Lever will also be seen in the movie.

