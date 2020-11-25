Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Go Diving in Maldives, Share Underwater Picture

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are among celebrities who've travelled to Maldives for a post-Covid vacation. The couple has been sharing several photos on social media, making followers crave for a beach getaway.

On Tuesday, Shibani shared an underwater picture of themselves practicing diving and breathing in a swimming pool. Wearing proper diving gear, including goggles and underwater breathing devices, the couple literally took the plunge into the pool, and shared the moment with their followers. The picture looks straight out of some sci-fi movie.

"My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption. Farhan also shared the same picture and wrote, "Breathe with me .. @shibanidandekar", to which she replied, "always."

Farhan's daughter Akiraa commented, "'also the pool' me and my bestfriend who’s a sleeping turtle and i will leave (sic)." Shibani replied to her, "@akiraakhtar you are pro level! some of us need work!!"

Farhan had earlier shared a video of him scuba diving.

Shibani has been sharing many photos from the vacation and Akira has been part of them too. Some of the photos were taken by Farhan himself.