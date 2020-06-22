Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Have Father's Day Lunch with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Father's Day on Sunday with a big fat family lunch with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others. An enthusiastic Shabana shared a video on Instagram, showing the full family at the table with Javed sitting at the head.

Shabana loudly cheered as Javed, Farhan and Shibani are seen waving at the camera. Her caption read, "When with family its always about food!" Shabana's sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi was also snapped at the do.

Fans were happy to see their family bonding. "An old saying 'a family that eats togathet, stays together'. Food is tempting (sic)," one Instagram user wrote, while another said, "My hello to everyone- That's all what you are about? always affectionate and bringing family together (sic)."

Farhan and Shibani have spending the quaratine time together during the lockdown and kept treating fans to some interesting glimpses of their life. It was speculated that the couple was planning to tie the knot this year.

Sunday was also World Music Day, and Shibani uploaded a video of herself playing the keyboard and singing the title track of Skyfall, sung by Adele. Sister Anusha Dandekar was quite excited with the outcome. "Yaaaaas chicken! So so amazing ! You sound soooo good!!!," she commented.

Actress Karishma Tanna said, "My god Shibani .. ur so talented and sexy ❤️ love the way u sang", while Suzanne Khan commented, "I am blown away! Wowwwwzer 👏🏻👏🏻too good @shibanidandekar !!"