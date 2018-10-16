Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture

Farhan Akhtar fans are in overdrive after the actor-director posted a love-filled Instagram with Shibani Dandekar. Last month, Shibani had shared a picture featuring a mystery man, on her Instagram account. Turns out the man was none other than Farhan Akhtar. Yes, you read that right. Farhan and Shibani might not have accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints.On Monday, Farhan shared the same picture that Shibani shared last month. In the picture, Shibani is turning towards the camera, whereas Farhan has his back to it. The two of them can be seen walking hand-in-hand.Perhaps more telling than the photo itself is the heart emoticon in the caption Farhan posted alongside the picture.Farhan and Shibani are said to have been together for a while now. Farhan and Shibani reportedly first met three years ago on the sets of a reality game show.Farhan separated from ex wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters. He was also rumoured to be dating his Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.