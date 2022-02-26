Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Dreamy Pictures From Their Civil Wedding Ceremony

After dating for nearly four years, actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his lady love Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had shared several happy pictures from the wedding. Now, the actor-director has dropped some awe-inspiring from their civil wedding.

Sharing a series of captivating pictures with Shibani on his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote “I do” while also tagging his wife in the caption. In the first photo, Farhan and Shibani can be seen blissfully posing for the camera while wearing stunning traditional outfits.

While Farhan opted for a classic light brown kurta pyjama by Sabyasachi and paired it with a matching waistcoat. Shibani chose a saree of the same colour and styled it with some heavy jewellery. The pair gave a royal look in the next photo where Shibani can be seen sitting on a sofa while Farhan lovingly placed his hands on her shoulders.

Farhan also posed for a few solo pictures in the elegant outfit and shared it along with other photos in the series. Meanwhile, Shibani too treated the duo’s fans with some more pictures of the wedding on her Instagram page. Shibani shared some enchanting photos from her big day which captured the essence of an intimate ceremony. Among some candid clicks, the actress posted a picture where the newlywed couple is seen hugging each other.

The ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Shibani’s sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar was spotted in one of the pictures. In another click, Shibani can be seen sharing a happy moment with her friends. The couple’s posts soon went viral on Instagram garnering thousands of likes. Social media users showered the newlyweds with heart emoticons and congratulated them for getting hitched.

