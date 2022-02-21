Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Snapped For The First Time After Their Wedding and Their Pics Are Unmissable

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ceremonies have been making headlines. Social media is already flooded with inside pictures on their intimate wedding ceremony which took place on February 19. Amid all this, the newlywed couple was spotted for the first time after their marriage as they stepped outside their bungalow to distribute sweets to all the media personnel.

In the pictures that are now going viral, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen posing together as husband and wife. While Farhan looks charming as always in a gold-toned traditional outfit, Shibani looks prettiest in a light pink embroidered saree. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and earrings. Needless to say, the duo looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. As reported by Bombay Times, Farhan made an entry to the tunes of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just this, but his father and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also recited a sweet poem that he wrote for the couple.

Apart from this, a video from the wedding also went viral on social media in which Farhan was seen dancing to the song Senorita along with his ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Mid-Day, Farhan and Shibani will have their wedding reception later this month. However, there is no official confirmation so far about the couple’s reception plans.

