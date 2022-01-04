Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Get Married in March?

Seems like actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, VJ Shibani Dandekar, will be one of the first few Bollywood couples to get married this year. The couple has found a spot on the list of trends recently, courtesy of rumours about their wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began dating in 2018 and within months, made their relationship Instagram official. The duo has been living together for a while now in Mumbai. Now, according to a recent report in BollywoodLife, Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married in an “intimate affair” in March. They were looking forward to grand wedding celebrations but due to the rise in coronavirus cases, they will keep the wedding low-key.

The publication quoted a source as saying: “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so, the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.”

The report also claimed that the wedding will be held in a 5-star hotel, which the couple have already reserved. Additionally, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be have zeroed in on Sabyasachi outfits in pastel shades for their wedding day.

Shibani and Farhan Akhtar have been in a relationship for more than three years. They made their romance public on social media in late 2018.

Farhan and Shibani have been Instagram-official for a couple of years now and they continue to express their love for each other on social media by uploading mushy pictures of themselves from time to time.

Shibani has also been photographed with Farhan and his family at several get-togethers, fueling speculation that the two may tie the knot soon.

Shibani Dandekar was previously asked about her wedding plans with Farhan during an interview and she had diplomatically replied that the two already do a lot of things together as a couple such as working out, watching content, playing with their dogs. She said during the interview: “We have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great setup going on, actually.”

Recently, the couple attended Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar's Christmas party. They were also seen vacationing in London recently.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will return to directing for his forthcoming film, 'Jee Le Zaraa,' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The film is set to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.