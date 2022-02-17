Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar To Have a Traditional Maharashtrian Wedding on February 19?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. However, if reports are to be believed, the couple will have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on February 19 i.e ahead of their February 21 ceremony.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Farhan and Shibani will have an intimate traditional ceremony on Saturday at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. The report cites a source who claims that only family members will be a part of this traditional wedding. “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding,” the source claims. Moreover, the family members are likely to leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar took to social media and shared a selfie with Shibani in which he was wearing a mask of her face and vice-versa. “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote while sharing the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In an interview with Bombay Times, Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar talked about their marriage and said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners." He also added that it will be an intimate ceremony and said, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations.)”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

