Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Tie the Knot in 2020?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating for around two years, are seemingly taking their relationship a step forward. While the couple has not given out any official statement, they are often spotted together on trips or on social media.

A fresh report from Mumbai Mirror has now claimed that Farhan and Shibani plan to get married this year. The Mumbai Mirror report cited a quote as saying, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan,” adding that the couple may still “spring a surprise” by tying the knot earlier than that.

“The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” the source was further quoted as saying.

Speaking on rumours of dating and marriage, Shibani had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “People are going to take it however they want to. I expect them to understand from the pictures. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the pictures. I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything.”

Farhan, who celebrated his birthday on January 6 was earlier married to hairstylist, Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two divorced in 2016. The former couple has two daughters from the marriage -- Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan is busy with his upcoming film Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will release on October 2.

