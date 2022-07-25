Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Turn 'Park Posers' With Latest Pics - Check Here

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most talked about Bollywood couples. Ever since they tied the knot earlier this year, the two actors often drop adorable pictures on social media, setting couple goals for everyone. They can also be seen cheering up for each other on multiple occasions. Not just this, their casual outings are surely our favourite. While we can see Farhan expressing his love for his better half many times, he is here again back to grab the eyeballs with his latest post.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle and dropped some photos in the cool and casual avatar from their latest outing. In the pictures, they can be seen striking a pose together as they turn ‘park posers’. The first two photos of the actor’s post are solely dedicated to his wife who can be seen enjoying the lovely sunny weather. She can be seen wearing a white t-shirt layered up with an oversized hoodie and blue ripped jeans. In the last picture, we can see the couple capturing a selfie in which Farhan is looking cool as always in a black plain t-shirt and his perfect wide smile.

The Rock On actor kept the caption pretty simple and wrote, “Park Posers”. He even used the hashtag “Take it outside” to complete the caption. As soon as the photo went online, the couple’s friends and fans went all aww over them.

Shibani’s sister VJ Anusha dropped heart emoticons on Farhan’s post whereas many other fans just filled the comments section with loads of compliments. While one of the users commented, “Beautiful pair,” another one wrote, “How cute.”

On the work front, Farhan recently made his MCU debut with the mini-series Ms. Marvel. While his role was not that extended, his screen presence made everyone fall in love with him once again. Apart from that, the actor is also returning to the director’s seat with his next film, Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

