Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's New Picture is All Things Love, See Post
So far, Farhan Akhtar has kept mum about his rumoured relationship with Shibani Dandekar, but their Instagram feeds speak volumes.
Image courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
So far, Farhan Akhtar has kept mum about his rumoured relationship with Shibani Dandekar, but their Instagram feeds speak volumes of the bond they share. The two are constant on each other's posts and are often spotted together on lunch and dinner dates.
On Sunday Shibani took to Instagram to share a picture of them as they spend some time together. Farhan was quick to rush in the comment section and posts a heart and a kiss smiley. He also re-posted the picture on his Instagram account.
Farhan and Shibani might not have accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints through their social media posts and public appearances. They made their first public appearance together with her at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai earlier this month.
Before this, Farhan's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Shibani recently broke her silence over their dating rumours. She said that she didn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the director-actor will next be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink. The film also stars Zaira Wasim and is slated to release in February next year.
