Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Reception to Be Held Later in February: Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows in a day wedding ceremony among family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. Owing to the COVID-19 protocols, the wedding was a private affair with only 50 people in attendance. The couple were slated to hold a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, for their friends and associates in Bollywood. However, Mid-day now reports that the reception will be held later in February. The newlyweds will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai later this month after registering the marriage in court.

Farhan and Shibani’s much-awaited wedding at the Sukoon farmhouse was heartwarming in all sorts. Javed Akhtar, Farhan’s father, read out a poem that he had especially composed for the occasion.

After the wedding, the newlyweds were treated to a song by Shankar Mahadevan. The singer sang the title track from Farhan’s directorial debut film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, which got the guests swaying to the music.

Farhan was dressed in a black tuxedo, Shibani sported a traditional red-and-cream wedding outfit. They read out vows they had written themselves.

The guest list at Saturday’s close-knit celebration included Farhan’s ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ co-star and childhood friend Hrithik Roshan, who came with his parents, Rakesh and Vinnie Roshan, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, director-choreographer Farah Khan (who’s also Farhan’s first cousin), directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, Farhan’s creative and business partner, Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani, and the couple’s close friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who came along with her brother, Shouwik.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show ‘I Can Do It’, which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two started dating soon thereafter and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception.

