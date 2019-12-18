Farhan Akhtar Apologises for Wrong India Map Used in His Tweet
Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.
Image: Yogen Shah
Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet, in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.
The actor-musician-filmmaker has a problem with a map of India shared along with the invite, which he claims is inaccurate. He has, however, declared that he stands by the text of his tweet.
Talking about the same, Farhan tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: "I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight."
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019
The earlier tweet was posted by Farhan on Wednesday morning. It was an invite to all to join the anti-CAA protest movement in Mumbai. He wrote: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."
Attached along with the tweet is a graphic message providing a definition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC ), and how the two are related. It is with this graphic message that the erroneous map of India -- where parts of Kashmir are excluded -- is featured.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Seven-Month-Old Baby Sworn-in as Texas Mayor, Becomes Youngest in American History
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition