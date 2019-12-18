Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Farhan Akhtar Apologises for Wrong India Map Used in His Tweet

Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Farhan Akhtar Apologises for Wrong India Map Used in His Tweet
Image: Yogen Shah

Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet, in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.

The actor-musician-filmmaker has a problem with a map of India shared along with the invite, which he claims is inaccurate. He has, however, declared that he stands by the text of his tweet.

Talking about the same, Farhan tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: "I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight."

The earlier tweet was posted by Farhan on Wednesday morning. It was an invite to all to join the anti-CAA protest movement in Mumbai. He wrote: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."

Attached along with the tweet is a graphic message providing a definition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC ), and how the two are related. It is with this graphic message that the erroneous map of India -- where parts of Kashmir are excluded -- is featured.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram