Farhan Akhtar Asks Bhopal to Vote a Week After Polls, Gets Trolled on Twitter
Farhan Akhtar tweeted and asked the electorate of Bhopal to turn out in large numbers and vote. He did not realise the fact that it had cast their ballot a week ago on May 12.
Image: Yogen Shah
Yes, Farhan, in a tweet on Sunday, fervently asked the residents of Bhopal to vote. Little did he know that he will be trolled for voicing his opinion over a good cause, all because he was a week late! He also quoted the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy to stress more on the point.
Posted only a few hours ago, Farhan's tweet read, "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate."
Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019
Farhan's plea fell on trolls' ears and as expected they starting poking fun at him. One user wrote, "Elections were held on 12th in Bhopal," while another one said, "Dear Electorate of Bhopal. I’m sure on 12th May you - Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror -Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal." (sic)
Dear Electorate of Bhopal— Chowkidar Nandini (@_NAN_DINI) May 19, 2019
I’m sure on 12th May you
- Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror
-Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11
- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal.#BetrayerOfBhopal #GasTragedy
See some other reactions here:
Dilon Mein Tum Apna Agenda Leke Chal Rahe Ho— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 19, 2019
Toh Zinda Ho Tum
Dimaag Mein Elections Ki Galat Date Leke Chal Rahe Ho
Toh Agenda Ho Tum
Oo chacha... Oo afeem wale chacha.... Bhopal me ho gaye election, aap rest kar lijiye!!— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) May 19, 2019
Change your internet connection. Your tweets are taking 10 days to be published— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) May 19, 2019
1 week kaun sota hai bhai Doctor Ortho lagane ke liye hta hai peene ke liye nahi .— Abhishek Sinha अभिषेक (@abhisinha948) May 19, 2019
