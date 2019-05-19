Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

Farhan Akhtar Asks Bhopal to Vote a Week After Polls, Gets Trolled on Twitter

Farhan Akhtar tweeted and asked the electorate of Bhopal to turn out in large numbers and vote. He did not realise the fact that it had cast their ballot a week ago on May 12.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar Asks Bhopal to Vote a Week After Polls, Gets Trolled on Twitter
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
While the 2019 Lok Sabha election season comes to an end today, with the conclusion of the seventh phase, the enthusiasm of Bollywood celebrities, in asking young voters to come out and cast their ballot, is not seeming to wane down. Farhan Akhtar, who has been sitting out of film acting lately, took to Twitter to encourage voting on the last day, which falls today. However, he did not realise that the specific electorate he was pleading to "choose love not hate" had already cast their ballot a week prior, on May 12.

Yes, Farhan, in a tweet on Sunday, fervently asked the residents of Bhopal to vote. Little did he know that he will be trolled for voicing his opinion over a good cause, all because he was a week late! He also quoted the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy to stress more on the point.

Posted only a few hours ago, Farhan's tweet read, "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate."




Farhan's plea fell on trolls' ears and as expected they starting poking fun at him. One user wrote, "Elections were held on 12th in Bhopal," while another one said, "Dear Electorate of Bhopal. I’m sure on 12th May you - Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror -Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal." (sic)




See some other reactions here:













facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

