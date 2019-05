Farhan Akhtar Asks Bhopal to Vote a Week After Polls, Gets Trolled on Twitter

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

Dear Electorate of Bhopal

I’m sure on 12th May you

- Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror

-Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11

- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal.#BetrayerOfBhopal #GasTragedy — Chowkidar Nandini (@_NAN_DINI) May 19, 2019

Dilon Mein Tum Apna Agenda Leke Chal Rahe Ho

Toh Zinda Ho Tum

Dimaag Mein Elections Ki Galat Date Leke Chal Rahe Ho

Toh Agenda Ho Tum — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 19, 2019

Oo chacha... Oo afeem wale chacha.... Bhopal me ho gaye election, aap rest kar lijiye!! — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) May 19, 2019

Change your internet connection. Your tweets are taking 10 days to be published — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) May 19, 2019

1 week kaun sota hai bhai Doctor Ortho lagane ke liye hta hai peene ke liye nahi . — Abhishek Sinha अभिषेक (@abhisinha948) May 19, 2019

While the 2019 Lok Sabha election season comes to an end today, with the conclusion of the seventh phase, the enthusiasm of Bollywood celebrities, in asking young voters to come out and cast their ballot, is not seeming to wane down. Farhan Akhtar, who has been sitting out of film acting lately, took to Twitter to encourage voting on the last day, which falls today. However, he did not realise that the specific electorate he was pleading to "choose love not hate" had already cast their ballot a week prior, on May 12.Yes, Farhan, in a tweet on Sunday, fervently asked the residents of Bhopal to vote. Little did he know that he will be trolled for voicing his opinion over a good cause, all because he was a week late! He also quoted the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy to stress more on the point.Posted only a few hours ago, Farhan's tweet read, "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate."Farhan's plea fell on trolls' ears and as expected they starting poking fun at him. One user wrote, "Elections were held on 12th in Bhopal," while another one said, "Dear Electorate of Bhopal. I’m sure on 12th May you - Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror -Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal." (sic)See some other reactions here:Follow @News18Movies for more