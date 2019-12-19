Farhan Akhtar Broke Law by Inviting People to Rally: Top cop

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city, but the initiative might have got him into legal trouble.

Read: Farhan Akhtar Apologises for Wrong India Map Used in His Tweet

Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law, according to a report in indiatoday.in.

Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."

Earlier, Farhan had tweeted, about the anti-CAA protest: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."

Read: Ranvir Shorey Trolled for Joking About #MeToo in Context of CAA Stir

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.