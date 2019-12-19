Farhan Akhtar Broke Law by Inviting People to Rally: Top cop
Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law. He took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city
Farhan Akhtar
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city, but the initiative might have got him into legal trouble.
Read: Farhan Akhtar Apologises for Wrong India Map Used in His Tweet
Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law, according to a report in indiatoday.in.
Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."
Earlier, Farhan had tweeted, about the anti-CAA protest: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."
Read: Ranvir Shorey Trolled for Joking About #MeToo in Context of CAA Stir
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally