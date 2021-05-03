Farhan Akhtar Calls Those Selling Fake Covid Medicines ‘Monsters’

As India continues to fight against the deadly Covid-19 virus, the demand for medicines, injections, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds have increased due to the spiraling cases. Many including Bollywood celebrities have come up to help those in need by sharing leads for medicines and oxygen on their social media handles. Unfortunately, in such a crisis, a few people are raking in moolah by selling fake Covid-19 medicines. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to talk about such people.

On Sunday, the Rock On actor tweeted about his disappointment and anger after seeing recent news of some people selling fake medicines. He slammed all those involved in “manufacturing and selling” such fake medicines and called them “monsters” to con people during this tough time.

Reacting to Farhan’s tweet, netizens came out in his support and many narrated their horrible experiences on the microblogging site.

Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021

One such user mentioned that there were other types of “monsters” too who were involved in the black marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders and conning innocents. Another user spoke about the corruption taking place in plasma donation and ambulances charging exorbitant rates to take bodies to the cremation site. Some also suggested that the central and state governments should run an investigation against such people and take action against them.

There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28000. It’s amazing what all can happen— Shagun Singh (@Shagun06587999) May 2, 2021

Once the impact of this wave subsides, State Govts which care for its people should run an investigation against 1. Fake Medicine makers2. Black Marketeers of O2, O2meter, Oxymeter, thermometer etc3. Nariyal Pani inflated price etc — Ashwani Singh (@Ashwani_KS) May 2, 2021

You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies.— Abhay #GetVaccinated #wearamask (@abhysin) May 2, 2021

Previously, actor R Madhavan had also tweeted about the same issue, exposing a person who was running a racket of Remdesivir sale.

Also received this .. pls be aware . 🙏🙏we have such devils amongst us too. pic.twitter.com/t5YRw9vakB— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be seen in a project for which he has collaborated with Marvel Studios. He has recently wrapped up his shooting for the project in Bangkok. Besides, he will also be seen in Toofanin which he will play the role of a boxer. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

