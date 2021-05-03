movies

Farhan Akhtar Calls Those Selling Fake Covid Medicines ‘Monsters’

Farhan Akhtar in 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar slammed all those involved in “manufacturing and selling” fake medicines and called them “monsters” to con people during this tough time.

As India continues to fight against the deadly Covid-19 virus, the demand for medicines, injections, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds have increased due to the spiraling cases. Many including Bollywood celebrities have come up to help those in need by sharing leads for medicines and oxygen on their social media handles. Unfortunately, in such a crisis, a few people are raking in moolah by selling fake Covid-19 medicines. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to talk about such people.

On Sunday, the Rock On actor tweeted about his disappointment and anger after seeing recent news of some people selling fake medicines. He slammed all those involved in “manufacturing and selling” such fake medicines and called them “monsters” to con people during this tough time.

Reacting to Farhan’s tweet, netizens came out in his support and many narrated their horrible experiences on the microblogging site.

One such user mentioned that there were other types of “monsters” too who were involved in the black marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders and conning innocents. Another user spoke about the corruption taking place in plasma donation and ambulances charging exorbitant rates to take bodies to the cremation site. Some also suggested that the central and state governments should run an investigation against such people and take action against them.

Previously, actor R Madhavan had also tweeted about the same issue, exposing a person who was running a racket of Remdesivir sale.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be seen in a project for which he has collaborated with Marvel Studios. He has recently wrapped up his shooting for the project in Bangkok. Besides, he will also be seen in Toofanin which he will play the role of a boxer. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

first published:May 03, 2021, 20:17 IST