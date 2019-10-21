Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 13 Years Of Don, Fans Demand Part 3

While Farhan Akhtar may have turned his concentration to acting from direction, fans are still expecting a third part of his Don franchise.

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 13 Years Of Don, Fans Demand Part 3
While Farhan Akhtar may have turned his concentration to acting from direction, fans are still expecting a third part of his Don franchise.

On October 20, the Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer turned 13 years old. To celebrate the same,  the film’s director Farhan Akhtar gave a big shout out to the cast and crew of the movie and shared it’s poster on his social media. However, it was fans’s request for a Don 3 that made the louder noise.

Farhan started his post with stressing on how the number 13 is considered lucky/unlike by people. However, it’s the charm of the movie that ‘creates it’s won destiny’ and does not care about numerology.

While fans shared congratulatory messages, they were more eager to know if or when the makers are going to com out with a third part. Don's sequel came out in 2011 and earned big at the box office.  People left comments such as, "Waiting for D3," "And we are still waiting for DON 3," "It's time for D3," etc.

However, according to an earlier report in Asian Age, a source had claimed, “Farhan Akhtar has no script, not even an idea for a plot to do another film. He’s busy with his acting and music career. He hasn’t directed any film for the last nine years. His last directorial was Don 2 in 2011. It looks like the Don series is dead.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, who produced the movie with Akhtar had earlier told Mirror, “We are still working on it and don’t know when it will happen. It’s a keenly awaited franchise and we can’t disappoint the fans.”

Movie's lead and Akhtar's good friend Shah Rukh too had said earlier, “Farhan doesn’t have any story for Don 3 yet.”

Farhan Akhtar took a switch to acting after directing some memorable and content-driven movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don 1 and Don 2. He was recently seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, costarring Priyanka Chopra. next up he has the boxing movie, Toofan, prep up pictures of which are being shared on his social media quite often.

