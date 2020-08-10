Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 19 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai With Iconic Dialogue

Farhan Akhtar, who made his debute in the film industry with Dil Chahta Hai as a director 19 years ago took to social media to celebrate the film. Dil Chahta Hai was a coming-of-age film about three friends starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni in lead roles.

Farhan took to Instagram to celebrate the best moments of the film with a video, he wrote, "19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship."

He took to Twitter and thanked well-wishers for supporting him throughout the years. He wrote, "#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai."

Akshaye, who was praised for playing Sid in the film also took to Twitter to walk down the memory lane. He wrote, "#DilChahtaHai Movie is very close to my http://heart.Today this movie has completed 19 years, but seems like yesterday."

The film also starred Suhasini Mulay, Ayub Khan, Suchitra Pillai, Rajat Kapoor among others in pivotal roles.