Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar

Thanks to the abundance of PDA on social media, speculation around Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's impending wedding have surged. Curious fans can finally find some respite in the fact that the actor-filmmaker has now confirmed that marriage is indeed on the cards for this Bollywood couple.Farhan gave the confirmation on a recent episode of Tape Cast Season 2 with Bhumi Pednekar. On the show, Bhumi played a 'Do not play' casette for Farhan, hoping that there will be some interesting question in store for him. It had Shibani's recording who popped the question to Farhan, asking him, 'When are we getting married?' Farhan couldn't stop smiling after he heard Shibani's voice, but he didn't dodge the question either. He replied, "I don't know, maybe April or May."Which means we are just about a month away from another big fat Bollywood wedding. In addition to revealing the wedding month, Farhan also spoke highly of his relationship with Shibani, talking about being open about their love life on social media."She is an amazing woman. It's been very special, the last year... You know we've been getting to know each other and I couldn't be happier about it. But with the social media world again, we are constantly being told about the things we should be doing (laughs). But ya, I have never felt so comfortable to share my personal stuff but I don't know, I just feel like somehow with celebrating all this, it just feels very natural to me," he said."I mean, obviously you don't want to go like crazy and people are like please 'bass kar' but ya, it feels nice to share that because we are always living so sheltered and you are always so protected and your guards are constantly up; especially when it comes to people like your partner in your life and you don't want people to know. I just felt like it's rather nicer to share it with people and include them in the joy and let them feel happy, hopefully. Some might feel a bit jealous that she's with me," Farhan added.