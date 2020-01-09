Farhan Akhtar Cuts Cake with Birthday Buddy Anusha Dandekar, See Pics

Farhan Akhtar has turned 46 on Thursday and the actor-filmmaker celebrated the special occasion with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and the latter's sister Anusha. Shibani shared pics of Farhan and Anusha cutting birthday cakes as they share their special day. In one of the pics, Farhan can be seen feeding the cake to Anusha. The get-together pics on the special occasion are just adorable to look at.

Last year, Farhan made his relationship with model and anchor Shibani Insta official. The couple often shares loved-up posts on their respective social media accounts.

On the work front, Farhan's next release as lead actor is sports drama film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the film is scheduled to release on October 2. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

To fit into the shoes of the character, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons to essay his role with perfection.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for Toofan. The two last collaborated together for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

