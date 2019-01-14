GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar

Amidst the rumours of Shibani Dandekar and his wedding, Farhan Akhtar on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
The speculation about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's rumoured romance picked up in September last year when the latter posted an Instagram image of them taking a stroll through the streets of NYC hand in hand. Since then, the two have been posting pictures of them together and keeping the rumour mills busy. They made their first official public appearance together when they arrived hand in hand at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. Now, the latest reports suggest that they will tie the knot soon.

Amidst the rumours of Shibani and his wedding, Farhan on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model as he shared a PDA-filled picture of the two chilling in a pool, alongside a beautiful message.

"As long as I have you.. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads," Farhan captioned the romantic picture.



Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town. The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.

Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

