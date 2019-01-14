English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
Amidst the rumours of Shibani Dandekar and his wedding, Farhan Akhtar on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model.
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
Loading...
The speculation about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's rumoured romance picked up in September last year when the latter posted an Instagram image of them taking a stroll through the streets of NYC hand in hand. Since then, the two have been posting pictures of them together and keeping the rumour mills busy. They made their first official public appearance together when they arrived hand in hand at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. Now, the latest reports suggest that they will tie the knot soon.
Amidst the rumours of Shibani and his wedding, Farhan on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model as he shared a PDA-filled picture of the two chilling in a pool, alongside a beautiful message.
"As long as I have you.. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads," Farhan captioned the romantic picture.
Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town. The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.
Follow @news18movies for more
Amidst the rumours of Shibani and his wedding, Farhan on Sunday seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model as he shared a PDA-filled picture of the two chilling in a pool, alongside a beautiful message.
"As long as I have you.. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads," Farhan captioned the romantic picture.
Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town. The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results