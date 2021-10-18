Farhan Akhtar Drops a Romantic Picture with Shibani Dandekar on Instagram

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Monday to share a romantic picture with Shibani Dandekar. In the picture, the couple can be seen lovingly holding each other. “Frame 36. #ifyouknowyouknow @shibanidandekar ❤️," he wrote alongside the picture. Shibani took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “love you" with a red heart emoji.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now and in a recent interview the actress opened up on her wedding plans. She told Bollywood Bubble that everyone has been asking her whether she was ready to take the relationship to the next level. Addressing the most-asked question, she shared that nothing of that sort is on her mind. Shibani revealed that the lockdown ensured that they got to know each other ‘much quicker’ than they would have otherwise.

Earlier, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and they have two daughters. Even after parting ways, they co-parent their children. Farhan was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, which was released on the OTT platform. In the film, the actor essayed the role of a boxer, Aziz Ali. The audience loved the adorable love story portrayed by Mehra as much as they loved Aziz’s punches.

