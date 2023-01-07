Farhan Akhtar Drops Happy Family Pic With Shibani Dandekar and His Daughters Akira and Shakya

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated the new year in Goa alongside his wife Shibani Dandekar and some of their close friends. Now, the latest photos from the celebration reveal that even the actor’s daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar were a part of the New Year party. Almost a week after ringing in 2023, Farhan Akhtar shared an unseen photograph of his family. If the picture is anything to go by, it appears that Akhtar’s daughters from his previous marriage, have formed a warm bond with Dandekar.

In the photo, both Shakya and Akira are seated on a chair while Shibani and Farhan stood behind them as they pose for a happy family photograph. While sharing the post, the actor added multiple heart emoticons in the caption to display his affection toward his loved ones. Take a look at it here:

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani, who he met during the shooting of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which was also the latter’s debut as a Bollywood hairstylist. Love brewed between the two and they dated each other for over three years before tying the knot in 2000. After remaining married for 16 years, the couple announced their separation in 2016, and their divorce was legalized a year later.

The ex-couple share two daughters. Now, years after their divorce, the duo has moved on in their lives. Akhtar began dating VJ Shibani Dandekar back in 2018 and four years later they got hitched to each other in a ceremony that was organized at his Khandala farmhouse. Meanwhile, Adhuna Bhabani also married Nicolo Morea, who is the older brother of actor Dino Morea back in 2017.

On the work front, Akhtar was seen playing the role of a boxer in the sports drama Toofaan. Meanwhile, he also marked his much-anticipated Hollywood debut in the Marvel mini-series, Ms. Marvel. He will once again don the hat of a director for Jee Le Zaraa, a road comedy-drama featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

