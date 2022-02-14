Farhan Akhtar Drops Hilarious Valentine's Day Pic With Shibani Dandekar Ahead of Wedding

Amid Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s February wedding rumours, the groom-to-be dropped a hilarious Valentine’s Day post for his bride. The actor-filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a selfie of them where Farhan is wearing a mask of Shibani’s face and vice-versa. Shibani is also holding a photo of them where Farhan is kissing her on her head. Captioning the post, the latter wrote, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar ❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar recently confirmed his marriage. Talking to Bombay Times, he said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Javed also added that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations.)” He also described Shibani as a “very nice girl" and stated that the family truly adores her.

Meanwhile, recent reports come in that the celebrity wedding will happen over three locations- Mumbai, Lonavala and Mauritius. Earlier it was supposed to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. Farhan started dating Shibani in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.