Farhan Akhtar Feels Great as He 'Bumped' into Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, See Post
As the world goes gaga over the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are taking the social media by a storm.
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
As the world goes gaga over the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are taking the social media by a storm.
On Thursday, Farhan took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shibani. " Look who I bumped into! So great seeing you @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.
Before this, Farhan's fans went into overdrive when he shared a love-filled Instagram picture with Shibani. Even though the two have accepted their relationship publicly yet, they have given their fans enough hints through their social media posts.
Recently, the actor-musician shared the same picture that Shibani shared last month. In the picture, Shibani is turning towards the camera, whereas Farhan has his back to it. The two of them can be seen walking hand-in-hand.
Also, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shibani broke her silence over the dating rumours. She exclaimed that she doesn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she told the publication.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink. The film also stars Zaira Wasim and is slated to release in February next year.
