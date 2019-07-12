Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farhan Akhtar Gets Nostalgic as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Clocks 6 Years, Says It Changed His Life

Starring Farhan Akhtar as the national champion runner and Olympian Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag released on July 11, 2013.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar with Milkha Singh and others. (Image: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar)
As the biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag clocked six years of its release, Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the titular role of legendary athlete Milkha Singh in the film, said the movie changed his life.

The film completed six years on Thursday. Celebrating it, Farhan tweeted, "Six years since Bhaag Milkha Bhaag came along and changed my life. Heart is filled with gratitude for all the love you have shown and continue to show our film. Big big hug."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the biopic was based on the life of Milkha Singh, who was a national champion runner and an Olympian. A major success at the box office, it also starred actors Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi and Pavan Malhotra.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was Farhan’s first big film as an actor. Originally a celebrated filmmaker known for directing popular movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, it changed the game for Farhan, who later went on to act in several films such as Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lucknow Central and Wazir.

The actor-director is currently busy preparing for his next outing Toofan, which is also incidentally being directed by Mehra.

Farhan, who has joined hands with Mehra after six years for Toofan, will be seen playing a boxer in the film. Jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures, the project’s other details are still under wraps.

(With News18 inputs)

