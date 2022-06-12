Farhan Akhtar Goes Skydiving in Spain, Fans Say 'He Is Living Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for Real'

Farhan Akhtar is living our Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dream in real life! The actor, who played one of the Imran in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, is in Spain this weekend and one of the activities he indulged in is skydiving. Taking to Instagram, the newly debuted Marvel Cinematic Universe actor shared a picture in which he was seen in midair.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “What every Sunday should feel like .. ❤️ #FarOutdoors #freeflying #skydiving #adventure #lifestyle #spain #empuriabrava.” Turns out, we weren’t the only ones feeling the ZNMD vibes. Several fans took to the comments section and pointed out that he is living the ZNMD life in real life.

“He is living “ZNMD” for real,” a fan wrote. “I am the only one who knew #znmd2 I s happening soon,” joked another. “Is this the same ZNMD place Imraaaaaannnnn???” added a third, referring to his character in the movie. “Am I the only one playing the Znmd dialogue in my head while seeing this pic,” a fourth comment read.

Coincidentally, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was also shot in Spain. The film, which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, revolved around three friends on a road trip and performing daring activities picked by each friend. This included participating in the Tomatina festival, skydiving, scuba diving and taking part in the running of the bulls. The film was a massive hit.

Over a decade after the film’s release, Farhan is part of another travel film revolving three main leads. Farhan in 2021 announced that he is going to turn director with the film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film’s poster has teased that it will be another road trip movie. The filming details are yet to be revealed but the film is slated to release in 2023.

