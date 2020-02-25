Farhan Akhtar Had 'Best Time' of His Life Learning Boxing During Toofan Shoot

Farhan Akhtar's next film is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan where the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2 this year.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Farhan talked about how he will continue with his boxing training since it is "currently his groove."

The actor said he had to learn a sport he had no knowledge about for the film, but it is one of the "best disciplines."

"What boxing does for you physically, mentally, and even spiritually is amazing. I've genuinely had the best time of my life learning boxing, and I intend to carry on learning and playing the sport," he revealed.

This is not the first time Farhan is playing the role of an athlete. He played the role of a sports person in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. For his role in Toofan, Farhan is undergoing rigorous training regularly and diligently.

The shooting of Toofan began on August 28 last year. Farhan took to his Instagram to share a picture from the set with a clapboard to inform his fans about the same.

The announcement of the film came in January 2019, when Farhan revealed on social media that he would be collaborating with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director.

The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidvani's production house Excel Entertainments.

Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer.



Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love@ritesh_sid @excelmovies @ROMPPictures pic.twitter.com/wvWvWIvNj9 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2019

