Farhan Akhtar Happy To Be Associated With Daler Mehndi For Gold
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar has praised singer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice for a song of the forthcoming film Gold. The filmmaker-actor-singer says it is always a pleasure to hear his voice.
Mehndi had tweeted: "My India is incredible. It is my humble request to all my fellow citizens to rise above religion, caste, politics and make India 'Gold'. Thank you Akshay Kumar, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar for giving me and all of India this beautiful gift of 'Gold'."
To which, Farhan replied on Sunday: "Daler Mehndi, always a pleasure to hear your voice and associate with your incredible talent. Thank you for taking the chant of 'Ghar layenge gold' to the audience."
Gold, which stars Akshay Kumar, will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy.
The film is about India's first Olympic medal -- for hockey -- as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on August 15.
