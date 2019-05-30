World Cup Cricket 2019: Farhan Akhtar has a Fan-Boy Moment with Vivian Richards

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo with West Indian cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards.Sharing an image in which both of them are smiling at the camera, Farhan wrote, “Full fanboy moment .. #SirViv .. #legend #respect#iccworldcup2019 #openingparty#london.”Notably, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star is currently in London, where he recently attended the ICC World Cup opening ceremony, which was hosted by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar along with Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.The ceremony, which was held at the iconic London Mall against the majestic backdrop of the Buckingham Palace, was attended by a motley crowd of international celebrities, including Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed, Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble. The venue also had about 4000 cricket fans in attendance.The event was organised ahead of the first World Cup match scheduled for May 30 between South Africa and England. Notably, this was the first time that a Cricket World Cup opening ceremony was not held inside a stadium.Interestingly, the guests even played gully cricket, representing of their countries. Unfortunately, team India ended up at the bottom of the scoreboard with Farhan and Kumble scoring just 19 runs, much to the disappointment of their fans the world over.