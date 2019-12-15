Farhan Akhtar Hits Out at Troll Over Citizenship Act
Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha last week. Mahesh Bhatt has joined protests in Mumbai.
Image: Farhan Akhtar preps for 'Toofan'
Director-actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday called a social media user "bigot" after the person asked him to reach out to Muslims, to stop destroying the country's property while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue," the user tweeted.
Farhan said: "Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.' .. you are perfect for the part."
Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019
Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha.
The Bill, which has since become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The issue has caused widespread unprecedented violent protests in the northeast, especially in the states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya, with the agitating demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the CAA claiming that the fresh legislation would jeopardize the demographic situations and life, culture and socio-economic positions to the 45.58 million populations of region.
Read: Mahesh Bhatt Joins Protests in Mumbai Against Amended Citizenship Act
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- U2 Mumbai Concert: Ranveer-Deepika Wear Fanny Packs, Sachin Tendulkar Attends
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 2: Both Films Record Growth
- 'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges