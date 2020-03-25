Farhan Akhtar is Having a 'Paw-some' Quarantine Time, Shibani Dandekar Shares Video

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar recently introduced their fans to the newest member of their family. Now, the actor has shared an adorable video on the photo-sharing platform with his pooch.

The video shot by Shiabni shows the pup resting on Farhan’s stomach as he asks the little one to look in the camera. It seems they are much at home in each other’s company as Farhan continues to caress the cute furball.

“Why step out when this is what you have inside...” Farhan wrote alongside the video.

Farhan’s filmmaker sister, Zoya also gushed in the comments section, saying, “She is so cute”.

Farhan’s ladylove, Shibani couldn’t resist adding the adorable video to her timeline. She captioned her post as, “Foo x Ty @faroutakhtar grab ya tissues this one is too damn cuute!!!”

A few days ago, The Sky Is Pink actor introduced his pet missie to his online family saying, “Here’s the littlest entry into the family..Think we should call her Sleepyhead?? What say @shibanidandekar @akiraakhtar @chatdelalune...?”

Earlier, Farhan and Shibani gave netizens a glimpse of their quarantine together. The much-in-love couple clearly missed on the social distancing memo and was seen seizing some quality time with each other.

Posting the image Shibani captioned it as, “better half #Foo @faroutakhtar clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.”

