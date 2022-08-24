Farhan Akhtar Is Holidaying in Sydney But Fans Say 'Khali Mat Baitho, Don 3 Ki Script Puri Karo'

hFarhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar keep giving their fans major couple goals and this time, it is for having a ball during their vacation to Australia. Currently, the couple is vacationing in Sydney, where they attended a friend’s wedding. They keep fans updated about their lives by sharing snippets from the vacation on social media and Farhan’s recent post is proof that this romantic couple is having quite a gala time in Australia. However, fans are still bugging him about Don 3.

On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself with his lovely wife, Shibani. The picture shows the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and his wife twinning in white outfits. Farhan wore a white T-shirt with a photo of Nirvana band’s singer Kurt Cobain on it and paired it with grey joggers, while Shibani for a funky white tee and paired it with black pants. The duo posed with swag for the camera.

Farhan captioned the photo, “Just the three of us”. He also used the hashtag nirvana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan’s caption quickly grabbed the attention of netizens, with many speculating that the couple is expecting their first baby. However, a section of users thought it is an announcement for Don 3. “Is she expecting or just Nirvana?” commented a user while another wrote: “3 se yaad aaya, Don 3 when?” A third fan commented, “Khali mat bhaito sir …Don 3 ki script Puri karo.”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, Don 2 was released in 2011. Over 11 years later, Farhan is yet to give fans an update on the third film from the franchise. Producer of Don, Ritesh Sidhwani had told PTI earlier this year, “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story. I think we need to crack the story as the responsibility is more (to get it right for the third part). With the next film in the ‘Don’ franchise, we won’t take that much time, we will make it fast.”

