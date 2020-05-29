Farhan Akhtar is Spitting Image of His Father Javed Akhtar and This Pic is Proof

Bollywood's father-son duo Farhan and Javed Akhtar are much loved in the film industry for their multi faceted personalities. A picture of the two recently shared by Shabana Azmi points out the uncanny resemblance Farhan bears with Javed.

Shabana posted an old pic of Javed from his youth alongside Farhan's. The latter looks exactly like his father in the side-by-side image. Captioning it, Shabana wrote, "Peas in a pod."

Farhan literally has similar facial features as his father. Their eyes, hair, face cut and smile are strikingly similar as well. It's what you can call like father, like son.

Check out the picture posted by Farhan's mother Shabana on social media.

On the movies front, Farhan next features as lead in Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan, a sports drama, is scheduled to release in October. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @News18Movies for more

