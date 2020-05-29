MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Farhan Akhtar is Spitting Image of His Father Javed Akhtar and This Pic is Proof

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar

A throwback picture of Javed Akhtar proves his son Farhan is a spitting image of the veteran lyricist and writer. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood's father-son duo Farhan and Javed Akhtar are much loved in the film industry for their multi faceted personalities. A picture of the two recently shared by Shabana Azmi points out the uncanny resemblance Farhan bears with Javed.

Shabana posted an old pic of Javed from his youth alongside Farhan's. The latter looks exactly like his father in the side-by-side image. Captioning it, Shabana wrote, "Peas in a pod."

Farhan literally has similar facial features as his father. Their eyes, hair, face cut and smile are strikingly similar as well. It's what you can call like father, like son.

Check out the picture posted by Farhan's mother Shabana on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Peas in a pod

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on

On the movies front, Farhan next features as lead in Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan, a sports drama, is scheduled to release in October. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading