Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Farhan Akhtar Makes a Late Vote Appeal, Director Raghava Lawrence Opts Out of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb
Anil and Sunita Kapoor celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary, Hina Khan slays with her Cannes red carpet look for a second time and Mahesh and Alia Bhatt start shooting for 'Sadak 2.'
While the 2019 Lok Sabha election season came to an end today, with the conclusion of the seventh phase, the enthusiasm of Bollywood celebrities, in asking young voters to come out and cast their ballot, did not seeming to wane down. Farhan Akhtar, who has been sitting out of film acting lately, took to Twitter to encourage voting on the last day, which falls today. However, he did not realise that the specific electorate he was pleading to "choose love not hate" had already cast their ballot a week prior, on May 12.
In another news, on Saturday night, hours after the first look poster of Laxmmi Bomb was released by Akshay Kumar on social media, Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of project. Lawrence took to Twitter to inform the film community that the poster was unveiled without informing him beforehand and that he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed" when he got to know about it from a "third person."
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 35 wedding anniversary with wife Sunita today. Blessings and wishes for the couple poured in from all quarters, including adorable wishes from daughter Sonam Kapoor and colleague and friend Farah Khan.
Read: Trailers This Week: Witness the Passion of Kabir Singh and the Madness of Black Mirror Season 5
Watch De De Pyaar De review here:
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Farhan Akhtar, in a tweet on Sunday, fervently asked the residents of Bhopal to vote. Little did he know that he will be trolled for voicing his opinion over a good cause, all because he was a week late! He also quoted the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy to stress more on the point.
Read: Farhan Akhtar Asks Bhopal to Vote a Week After Polls, Gets Trolled on Twitter
In a long note posted on Twitter, Raghava Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch of Laxmmi Bomb, without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."
Read: Director Raghava Lawrence Quits Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Feels Disrespected
Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are celebrating their 35th marriage anniversary today. On the happy occasion, Anil shared a heartfelt post on social media, which was trailed by comments and good wishes.
Read: Anil and Sunita Kapoor Should Celebrate Their 35th Anniversary with a Romantic Dinner, Says Farah Khan
For her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Hina Khan bedazzled onlookers in a grey wrap gown. For the occasion, Hina opted for a grey wrap gown with a trail. She waved at the audience and paparazzi and looked ravishingly beautiful and elegant in the gown designed by Australian fashion house Alin Le’ Kal.
Read: Hina Khan Makes Heads Turn in a Metallic High-slit Gown During Second Appearance at Cannes Film Festival
Mahesh Bhatt began filming Sadak 2 on Saturday and to mark the special occasion, Alia Bhatt—who will also be starring in the film—took to Instagram to express how nervous she was about working with her filmmaker father for the first time.
Read: Mahesh Bhatt has Begun Filming Sadak 2 and Alia Bhatt is Petrified
Check Back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
