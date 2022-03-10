Farhan Akhtar Makes First Statement About His Second Marriage And Wife Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar has been tight-lipped about his relationship with Shibani Dandekar. While the actor-director had been sharing loved-up posts with Shibani on Instagram, he has hardly let the relationship come under the spotlight. The couple dated for a few years before they tied the knot last month. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at the Akhtar family’s Khandala house with just family and a few friends invited.

The couple has shared pictures from the wedding, showing that they had a ball at the ceremony. However, Farhan seems to be letting a little spotlight fall on his relationship now. The Don director, in a recent interaction, opened up about his marriage with Shibani and said that while the wedding is merely an official tag to their relationship, the event hasn’t changed their relationship much.

“I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always," he told India Today.

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters from the marriage. Farhan’s daughters were also present at the wedding ceremony. While Adhuna is yet to react to the wedding, she shared a cryptic post addressing the trolls after the wedding took place. “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here!" She also captioned the post with the hashtags, " #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani dated each other for four years before they tied the knot. As a nod to Farhan, Shibani had got his name inked on her neck last year. As a nod to their wedding, Shibani got their wedding date inked on her arm after the ceremony.

