Felt Guilty of Not Knowing What Sajid Khan Was Up to: Farhan Akhtar

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar said that he felt "certain level of guilt" for not being aware of the alleged indecent behaviour of his filmmaker cousin Sajid Khan.Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in the wake of India's #MeToo movement.Farhan was one of the first celebrities to react to sexual harassment allegations against Sajid. He had termed them as "shocking." Soon after the allegations emerged, Sajid stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4."Everytime something like this has happened in the public domain, I've been very vocal with my opinion. When it came to someone within my family, I felt silence on that front would be very, very hypocritical. So pretty much on the first day when three women came out and spoke, I felt it was important for me to speak out. Sajid, being my brother, I need to now work with him, try to figure out how he can see this thing through and how it is that he can make the women who have been affected by his actions, somehow feel better," Farhan said during a session at 'We The Women' event in Mumbai.Farhan said when he first heard about the accusations against Sajid, he had conflicted emotions."It was surprise, disappointment and strangely, because when it's a member of your family, you also feel a certain level of guilt. It's happened to all of us in the past when we hear something like this and say 'but how come someone so close to him didn't know.' The truth is I didn't. If I did know I would've spoken about it way before the story broke. There was this certain guilt about that, how could this be going on and I had no idea. So there were conflicted emotions," he said.