Farhan Akhtar on Taking a Break from Acting: I Could Feel Fatigue, a Bit of a Burnout
Farhan Akhtar talks about why he has been away from the camera and dealing with failure.
Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Lucknow Central. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Lucknow Central a year ago and has begun working on his next film The Sky Is Pink only recently, says the break from acting has been a conscious decision.
Talking about it, he told Hindustan Times, “This last year-and-a-half or two years, I haven’t shot a film until I, recently, started shooting for The Sky Is Pink. I feel that I needed a little bit of a break. I could feel fatigue setting in. I had been shooting non-stop from the time when I started shooting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2010). So, for six years, it was just back-to-back working on films, and I felt a little bit of a burnout happening.”
Farhan says the time off camera has helped him think things through and return wanting for more. “(I thought) I should take a break, just recharge myself, do other things and come back feeling hungry again. And I feel pretty thankful that I did take this time off because it has also given me some perspective of where I’d like my career to go, what kind of work I’d like to now focus on going further,” he said.
As an actor, Farhan’s last three films—Lucknow Central, Daddy and Rock On 2—have performed poorly at the box office. Talking about handling failure, he said, “It really makes you value what you do, even more. Because when you’re successful, you rarely stop to introspect. It’s only when a project or film doesn’t work, that you think about what you could have done differently — whether you chose unwisely, or was there something in your application in that role, as an actor, as a director or as a producer, that you could have done better.”
“So, there is a learning in everything. It makes you think about all those things. Just that you don’t want to be a very learned man and want to be successful also,” he added.
-
-
-
-
-
