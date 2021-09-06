Farhan Akhtar Opens Up on Salim-Javed's Split, Reacts to Being Called 'Flop Actor' on Pinch Season 2

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar will be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch. He opened up on a lot of topics including dealing with trolls, the split of the celebrated writer duo Salim-Javed and Don 3. Interestingly, Farhan and Arbaaz are the sons of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. They acknowledged that their respective fathers have given several hits before splitting. On being asked about his sister Zoya Akhtar and his reaction, Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us."

Farhan also read out a couple of mean comments and came across a troller who called him a flop actor and said that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is his only claim to fame. Farhan, as usual, had a witty reply to it. He said, “Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhni mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon (through this flop hero, you got to witness Milkha ji’s story, and that is what makes me happy)."

When another netizen mocked Akhtar for his vocals, he laughed it out and moved on. Farhan shared that trolling is a part of social media and one needs to get used to it. “Everyone who is using social media, they have to develop a thick skin to some extent."

The filmmaker also received several requests for his much-awaited Don 3. Farhan asserted that he has earned love and abuse from the film’s fans. “I share a love-hate relationship with them, they say, “Yaar please give me Don 3 (please give us Don 3)” and then go on to abuse him.

