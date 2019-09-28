Farhan Akhtar Opens Up on Sky Is Pink Co-star Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood

The Sky Is Pink team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie. Helmed by Shonali Bose the movie stars Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Farhan was asked about his co-star Zaira Wasim's decision of quitting Bollywood, saying it was coming in the way of her ideologies on religion and faith. The actor reportedly said that he hopes Zaira changes her mind.

According to the report, the actor said that it is every individual's decision to make, and it is unfair to them if one judges them on the same. But as he has worked with her, he hopes Zaira changes her mind. Farhan also added that he didn't get a chance to speak with her since she made this decision of her public.

Also, when PeeCee was asked about Zaira's decision, she said, "It's a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should & shouldn't do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best."

Meanwhile, Zaira has also worked in movies like Dangal and Secret Superstar both alongside Aamir Khan. Now, she will be seen playing a pivotal role in The Sky Is Pink.

Apart from this, The Sky Is Pink also marks Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Bollywood after a long time. It is slated to release on October 11.

With inputs from Times of India.

