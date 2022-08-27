Farhan Akhtar Pens Love-Filled B'Day Note for 'Life Partner' Shibani Dandekar: My Beautiful Co-Traveller

Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, August 27 and social media is filled with wishes from her industry friends and colleagues. However, the best birthday note comes from her filmmaker-husband Farhan Akhtar. Farhan and Shibani tied the knot this year after dating for some time. The couple often shares photos and videos of each other and their social media PDA always impresses netizens. On Shibani’s birthday, Farhan shared a photo with Shibani and penned a love-filled note.

In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black. Farhan can be seen donning a black coat over a black kurta whereas Shibani is wearing an all-black ensemble. They are seen standing on a small boat and Farhan has an oar in his hand. He wrote, “Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. ❤️ @shibanidandekarakhtar.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/z1_h-bNB474″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Shibani responded to the post by writing, “Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you! ❤️ You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS.” Farah Khan took to the comment section to write, “Happy birthday Shibani.. ♥️ vl celebrate whn ur back.” She also took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo with Shibani. Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara co-star wrote, “Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it @faroutakhtar! Happy happy birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar sending you guys love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to don the director’s cap again with Jee Le Zara, which will be a girls’ road trip film. The movie will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti have penned the movie. The movie is expected to release next year. Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing an important role in Ms. Marvel marking his Hollywood debut.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here