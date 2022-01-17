Farhan Akhtar Pens Special Birthday Note For 'Thoughtful, Curious' Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Sends Love

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 77th birthday on Monday, January 17. On this occasion, his son Farhan Akhtar dedicated a social media post for him. The actor-director took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of a young Javed along with a special note for him. In the picture, Javed was seen wearing bellbottom pants, famous in the 1970s, and a formal shirt while he gazed at the rough sea.

“This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa," Farhan wrote. His girlfriend, model-actor Shibani Dandekar took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis.

Fans too joined in to wish Javed on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Javed sir who infuses life, adds depth, defines characters, flows with nature like a living poetry," a comment on Farhan’s post read. “Happy birthday @jaduakhtar , you’re truly an inspiration!" another added. “Slay, Inspire & Shine in ever-legendary ways - Happy Happy Birthday," a third fan wrote.

Known for his poetry, dialogue and screenplay writing in Bollywood, Javed has a number of memorable works under his credit. He had collaborated with Salim Khan on several scripts in the 1970s and 1980s. These include Andaz, Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Dostana, Kranti, and Mr. India. They eventually parted ways. He eventually collaborated with Farhan on films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani are rumoured to be getting married soon. Many reports suggest that the couple could register their marriage in February and have a wedding ceremony in March. However, the couple is yet to address these reports.

