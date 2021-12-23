Farhan Akhtar Praises Shah Rukh Khan, Remembers Om Puri as Don 2 Completes 10 Years

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2 completed 10 glorious years on Thursday, December 23. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri among others, the film was a sequel to Farhan’s directorial Don, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film of the same name. As the film clocked in 10 years, the filmmaker took to social media to pen a note for the cast and the crew. Sharing a still from the film, he started by writing that no one could have made the character look as cool as SRK did. He also remembered late actor Puri who played a pivotal role in the film.

His post read, “10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him. 😎❤️ Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what’s to follow. To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set…To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in..To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed…

To a dedicated and detailed post production crew…To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes..

To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task …

My deepest gratitude. Thank you.Miss you Om-ji 🙏🏽❤️ #10yearsofDon2"

When the film was released, the scintillating chemistry of Priyanka and Shahrukh, the action sequences as well as King Khan’s Don avatar made the film a grand success. Music for Don 2 was given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

In an old interview, PC talked about how SRK made her forget her dialogues. She had said that she was so scared to work with the superstar that she could not even remember her lines. A fight scene had to be filmed between Priyanka and Shahrukh. For that, SRK had to hold Priyanka by her throat tightly.

Priyanka said, “When Shahrukh Khan grabbed my throat, I got very nervous and forgot my dialogue. I couldn’t remember what my lines were.”

