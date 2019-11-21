Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Mehra Wish Milkha Singh as Iconic Athlete Turns 90
Actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took it to thier instgaram to wish the athlete.
Actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took it to thier instgaram to wish the athlete.
Track and field legend Milkha Singh turned 90 on November 20, and among celebrities who wished the sporting hero on his special day were actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Farhan had played the role of Milkha singh in the latter's biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which released in 2013, while Mehra directed the film. The actor posted his congratulatory message on Instagram along with a black-and-white picture of Milkha, who is popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.
"Happy birthday to the 'Flying Sikh' .. love you Milkha-ji. Wish you good health and happiness always. realjeevmilkhasingh," wrote Farhan.
Director Rakeysh Mehra wished Milkha on Instagram, and wrote, "Meri umar bhi aap ko lag jaaye.. Many happy returns of the day, sir." He also posted a hand-drawn sketch of Milkha Singh with his Insta post.
View this post on Instagram
मेरी उम्र भी आपको लग जाए... many happy returns of the day Milkha sir A post shared by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (@rakeyshommehra) on
Milkha Singh won a gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games and was the only gold medal-winning athlete of our country till 2010. He also won two gold medals at the Asian Games of 1958 and in 1962.
In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan portrayed the athlete's struggles in professional and personal life before he went on to attain glory. The movie also starred Sonam Kapoor, and was a critical and commerical success.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 'Ghost' Pokémon Based on Dead Coral is Exactly Why Need to Care About Global Warming
- Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Review: If You Don’t Like Compromises, You Will Love This
- Xiaomi Phones Will Now Warn You About an Earthquake, But Only in China
- IFFI 2019 Opening Film Despite The Fog's Director has Strong India Connection