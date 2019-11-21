Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Mehra Wish Milkha Singh as Iconic Athlete Turns 90

Track and field legend Milkha Singh turned 90 on November 20, and among celebrities who wished the sporting hero on his special day were actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan had played the role of Milkha singh in the latter's biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which released in 2013, while Mehra directed the film. The actor posted his congratulatory message on Instagram along with a black-and-white picture of Milkha, who is popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

"Happy birthday to the 'Flying Sikh' .. love you Milkha-ji. Wish you good health and happiness always. realjeevmilkhasingh," wrote Farhan.

Director Rakeysh Mehra wished Milkha on Instagram, and wrote, "Meri umar bhi aap ko lag jaaye.. Many happy returns of the day, sir." He also posted a hand-drawn sketch of Milkha Singh with his Insta post.

Milkha Singh won a gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games and was the only gold medal-winning athlete of our country till 2010. He also won two gold medals at the Asian Games of 1958 and in 1962.

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan portrayed the athlete's struggles in professional and personal life before he went on to attain glory. The movie also starred Sonam Kapoor, and was a critical and commerical success.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.